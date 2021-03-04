In this episode of The Bull & The Bear, I tell you why one cybersecurity ETF is better than all the rest.

For all of its uses, there is one problem when it comes to data like personal information: keeping it safe.

Protecting your bank account, passwords, email or Social Security number is a top priority.

Companies of all sizes invest heavily in cybersecurity to do exactly this. It’s become a multi-billion-dollar industry with room to become even more profitable.

I’ve found an exchange-traded fund (ETF) that invests in some of the top cybersecurity companies in the world.

I’ll tell you about it in this episode of The Bull & The Bear.

Let’s look at why this ETF’s performance is better than its competitors.

Cybersecurity Is More Important Than Ever

Every day, more and more data is added to the already massive amount out there.

Every keystroke, every form you fill out on the internet … it’s all data that’s stored somewhere.

Companies around the world spend billions protecting that data from hackers who use it for criminal means.

Cybersecurity Spending to Hit $248.3 Billion by 2023

Globally, companies will spend 80% more on cybersecurity by 2023 than they did in 2017.

Rather than target individual companies, I’ve found an ETF that invests in some of the best cybersecurity companies in the world.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Covers the Bases

In the last 12 months, the First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (Nasdaq: BUG) share price has grown more than 69%.

It holds 27 of the top cybersecurity companies on the market, including strong performers like Crowdstrike Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: CRWD) and Palo Alto Networks Inc. (NYSE: PANW).

With companies spending more and more to secure data, the companies held by BUG are only going to get stronger.

I’ll tell you why BUG should be in your portfolio in this episode of The Bull & The Bear.

