As you can see in the yellow circle above, Mattel, Inc. (Nasdaq: MAT), the #1 toy maker in the world, recently formed a death cross.

My team of traders believe this move could mean a 10% decline in share price over the coming months.

Analyst consensus is suggesting that the toy maker may report falling sales in 2018.

If so, this will mark the fifth consecutive year of declining sales.

The company will likely face headwinds through the first half of 2019 mostly due to the closing of Toy ‘R’ US, one of Mattel’s major growth conduits.

Now may be a good time to short MAT.

