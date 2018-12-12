According to the U.S. Treasury, the national debt is about to cross a major threshold as it will surpass $22 trillion dollars around the first of the new year in 2019.

Since Barack Obama entered the White House in January 2008, we have added an average of $1 trillion a year to the national debt and worse yet, no one is doing anything to stop it.

In fact, Congress is accelerating its spending and, according to The Economic Collapse Blog, there is no possible scenario in which this ends well. Meanwhile, the global financial elites are talking about a new financial crisis and the deputy head of the IMF recently said he sees “storm clouds building.”

Per The Economic Collapse Blog:

The storm clouds of the next global financial crisis are gathering despite the world financial system being unprepared for another downturn, the deputy head of the International Monetary Fund has warned. David Lipton, the first deputy managing director of the IMF, said that “crisis prevention is incomplete” more than a decade on from the last meltdown in the global banking system. “As we have put it, ‘fix the roof while the sun shines’. But, like many of you, I see storm clouds building and fear the work on crisis prevention is incomplete.”

Former Fed Chair Janet Yellen also said “we could have another financial crisis” in a recent interview with CNBC.

“I think things have improved, but then I think there are gigantic holes in the system,” Yellen said Monday night in a discussion moderated by New York Times columnist Paul Krugman at CUNY. “The tools that are available to deal with emerging problems are not great in the United States.” Yellen cited leverage loans as an area of concern, something also mentioned by the current Fed leadership. She said regulators can only address such problems at individual banks not throughout the financial system. The former fed chair, now a scholar at the Brookings Institution, said there remains an agenda of unfinished regulation. “I’m not sure we’re working on those things in the way we should, and then there remain holes, and then there’s regulatory pushback. So I do worry that we could have another financial crisis.”

So what can be done to fix things? Hedge fund manager Kyle Bass says a new $1 trillion infrastructure deal will help avert an “inevitable” 2020 recession.