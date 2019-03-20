Opinion: Dem’s Embrace of Socialism Ensures Trump Reelection

There are millions upon millions of hardcore “Never Trumpers” in America who will never believe Donald Trump has a shot at getting reelected in 2020.

They’re mostly the same people who didn’t think he had a chance in 2016. They’re also the same people who say Sens. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., can unseat Trump.

They also think Joe Biden can beat Trump in a 1-on-1 campaign fight, but many of the same people don’t think “Uncle Joe” can win the Democratic primary because he isn’t far enough left.

But according to The Hill opinion contributor John Feehery, the left’s open embrace of socialism has all but guaranteed a monumental Trump win.

Per The Hill:

The reason: The Democrats have lost their minds.

And they are not in forgiveness mode. And Joe Biden has said and done more than a few things over the last 50 years that don’t pass muster in the current politically correct world of the liberal left.

I am not even sure if Biden will win the Obama endorsement primary.

The Democrats have lost their minds on things big and small.

According to a new Harris poll, fully 49.6 percent of the millennials and Generation Z’ers polled would prefer to live in a socialist country.

May I suggest Venezuela as a good place to visit?

That attitude is why we have such support from the Democratic base for the “Green New Deal.”

For young millennials, their No. 1 issue is protecting the environment, and they will go to any lengths, vote for any candidate, and support any cause that will achieve that goal.

It was young, white millennials who voted out Joe Crowley in favor of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), who recently called President Franklin Delano Roosevelt, the closest thing to socialism this country has ever had, a racist.

Ocasio-Cortez is all for the new Green Deal, no matter how racist FDR might be. And the impulse to have the government completely control the economy is what gets us the ban on plastic straws in places like Washington, D.C., and California.

When my dad was struggling at the end of his life with Parkinson’s, my mother would bring him McDonald’s milkshakes that he would drink through big, plastic straws.

It was one of the few things that he enjoyed in the closing days of his time on earth.

If he were living in D.C., he would be out of luck. No big straws for him, because the D.C. council has banned the use of all plastic straws. The ban is being enforced by young millennials, who go from restaurant to restaurant, making certain that the straws are made of straw or wood or anything other than plastic.

The D.C. Council banned plastic straws last year because of a National Geographic cover story that showed how plastic was destroying our oceans and hurting sea turtles.

I am all for protecting our environment and saving our sea turtles, but can’t we do it without socialist policies or keeping plastic straws out of the hands of kids and senior citizens?

I read a New York Post story about how New York City, under the progressive leadership of Bill De Blasio, is on the road to financial disaster. Rich people are fleeing, because the taxes are too damn high, while the middle class can’t stay because the rent is too damn high.

We all know how Ocasio-Cortez chased Amazon out of the Big Apple, so who knows what company will want to locate there in the future? Not any company that will create any middle-class jobs, is my guess.

I am a Chicago native, so this all sounds so familiar. High taxes, liberal corruption, out of control spending. And in Chicago, it’s all going to get a lot worse. The two mayoral candidates who made the run-off, Toni Preckwinkle and Lori Lightfoot, are so far to the left that they make Bill De Blasio look like Ronald Reagan.

You want another example of progressive overreach? House Democrats just passed legislation that creates a tax-payer slush fund that can be used by politicians (presumably mostly Democrats) to pay for their political campaigns.

You think most voters want their tax dollars to pay for more campaign commercials?

Those are kind of policies that only a socialist can really appreciate.

You want to know why your friends think that Donald Trump will win reelection?

Just take a look at the Democrats at the local, state and national level, and I think you will find your answer.