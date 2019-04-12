Dems’ ‘Wall Street Tax Act’ Would Hammer Main Street Investors

Democratic Sen. Brian Schatz and Rep. Peter DeFazio introduced last month in both the Senate and House the “Wall Street Tax Act,” a bill that would levy a 0.1% tax on the value of securities transferred in financial transactions.

The Democrats from Hawaii and Oregon, respectively, are hailing it as a “new progressive tax” to raise revenues, address income inequality and reduce market volatility.

Nonsense.

The reality is a tax of this sort would hammer investors who are saving for retirement, education and other financial goals like buying a home or a car.

Yes, a 10-basis-point tax sounds minor, but analysis by the Investment Company Institute says such a tax would have reduced the returns of stock, bond and hybrid mutual funds by $23 billion in 2018 alone.

Fund fees have been falling for many years now, and even a 0.1% tax would have about the same effect as increasing the average expense ratio that 401(k) participants are hit with for investing in equity mutual funds by a staggering 31%.

Money market investors would be hit even harder, getting hammered by additional $20 billion in additional costs as a result of the tax, which would reduce the return on money market funds that average less than 2% by 0.71 percentage points.

Simply put, this tax would reduce the savings of 56 million U.S. households owning mutual funds — 49% of which make less than $100,000 a year.

Sorry, middle class.

Per InvestmentNews: