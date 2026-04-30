I can’t tell you exactly when the Strait of Hormuz will open and gas prices get back to something resembling normal… and I can’t tell you exactly how long the AI infrastructure bull market has to run.

But I absolutely can tell you when my system identifies potential winners and give you the numbers to back it up.

Today is Thursday, and you know what that means…

I’m highlighting the stocks that have officially crossed over into “Bullish” territory on my Green Zone Power Ratings system, meaning their rating is now 60 or higher.

We see some of the same themes carrying over from last week, such as financial stocks trending “Bullish.” But we also have a host of new opportunities covering everything from dialysis providers to Chinese brewers.

So, let’s get to it!

I’ll start with newly “Bullish” stocks in the S&P 500 Index, then move on to smaller and international names outside it.

S&P 500 New Bulls

I ran my usual screen for S&P 500 companies that popped up as “Bullish” this week, and this is what I came up with:

At the top of the list, with a massive 37-point jump in its Green Zone Power Rating, is Northern Trust Corp (NTRS).

That’s no surprise, As I mentioned, financial stocks have been trending bullish for the past several weeks.

This comes even as financial stocks as a whole have lagged the market.

The State Street Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF) is still down over 5% year to date, primarily due to concerns over the Fed’s interest-rate strategy and danger in the private credit space.

This shows that there are some real gems to be found in the financial sector… you just have to be disciplined and cherry pick the best.

Freeport-McMoran (FCX) is a new addition of note. It’s one of the world’s largest copper miners and also has significant gold and molybdenum assets.

As an industrial metal, “Dr. Copper” is considered a good barometer of the global economy’s health. Even amid the chaos from the Iran war, copper prices have been trending higher throughout 2026.

Of course, copper is more than just an industrial metal today. It’s also a critically important component in data center construction.

A conventional data center uses between 5,000 and 15,000 tons of copper, while a hyperscale AI data center can require up to 50,000 tons.

So, as long as Microsoft (MSFT), Alphabet (GOOGL) and the rest of Big Tech continue to plow money into AI infrastructure, Freeport will continue to have a nice growth runway in front of it.

I want to highlight one more stock on this list: DaVita (DVA).

DaVita is one of America’s largest kidney dialysis providers, operating more than 2,700 clinics across the U.S. and internationally.

The company serves patients with end-stage renal disease and chronic kidney disease, conditions that require regular dialysis treatment to filter waste from the blood when the kidneys can no longer do so on their own.

Because dialysis is life-sustaining rather than elective, DaVita enjoys highly recurring, predictable revenue with a patient base that has little choice but to continue treatment.

And with the aging of America’s baby boomers, DaVita should enjoy a long runway for growth.

There are risks, of course.

The majority of reimbursements come from Medicare and Medicaid, and Uncle Sam’s financial issues are well known.

But overall, it’s a stable and growing business that provides a critical, life-saving service.

New Bulls Outside of the S&P 500

Let’s cast the net a little wider and look at the newly “Bullish” stocks outside of the S&P 500.

I ran a screen for the top 20 stocks with the largest score increases over the past month, and this is what popped up:

It’s an interesting collection this week… and has its share of banks and other financial companies. But I’m more interested in some of the more eclectic plays.

At the top of the list is Falcon’s Beyond Global (FBYD), a designer of entertainment projects such as theme parks, resorts, museums and even zoos.

The company operates the Katmandu theme park on the Spanish Mediterranean island of Mallorca and has several projects in the works in Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

You can think of Falcon’s as a mini Disney or Universal Studios… and as a play on the continued growth of the mass affluent in the Middle East and developing world.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico (PAC) is also a play on the rising middle class or mass affluent in the developing world.

PAC is a Mexican airport operator that manages 12 airports across western and central Mexico, including major hubs like Guadalajara and Tijuana, plus the tourist destinations of Puerto Vallarta and Los Cabos.

The company holds long-term government concessions to operate these airports, generating revenue primarily from passenger fees, landing charges and commercial activities like retail and parking.

While international tourism is also a major driver of growth, particularly for the resorts, the regional airports are more of a play on rising incomes in Mexico.

Also worth noting: the stock pays an attractive 3.6% dividend.

Let’s look at one last newly “Bullish” international stock…

Tsingtao Brewery (TSGTY) is one of China’s oldest and most iconic beer brands, founded in 1903 in Qingdao by German settlers.

It is the second-largest brewery in China by market share and the country’s most recognized beer internationally, exported to over 100 countries.

Revenue is driven primarily by domestic Chinese consumption, with improvements to the premium product mix as a key growth strategy.

Longer term, I’m somewhat wary of Chinese consumer stocks given that the country’s population has already started to decline.

But if you’re looking for low-drama access to the Chinese consumer, Tsingtao should be on your radar. It rates particularly well on its volatility and quality factors with “Bullish” factor ratings of 79 and 68. And as a bonus, it pays a dividend of close to 5%.

To good profits,



Adam O’Dell

Editor, What My System Says Today