Heiress Abigail Disney — yes, that Disney — took corporate America and CEO pay to task in a recent interview, saying “Jesus Christ himself isn’t worth 500 times his median worker’s pay.”

Speaking on CNBC’s “Squak Box,’ the granddaughter of Roy Disney, co-founder of The Walt Disney Company with his brother Walt, also said she thinks “CEOs in general are paid far too much.”

“If your CEO salary is at the 700, 600, 500 times your median worker’s pay, there is nobody on earth — Jesus Christ himself isn’t worth 500 times his median worker’s pay,” she said, though, she refused to discuss Disney CEO Big Iger’s pay.

Iger — who took home $65.6 million last year — recently agreed to a new contract that reduced his maximum annual pay by $13.5 million.

Disney eliminated a $500,000 boost to his base salary, which is $3 million, and cut his potential cash bonus from $20 million to $12 million. Disney also reduced his long-term incentive pay from $25 million to $20 million, the company said in a securities filing on Monday.

