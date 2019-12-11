Disney+ Downloads Top 22 Million, App Tracker Says

It has been a good month for Disney, especially when it comes to Disney+ downloads.

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) experienced a huge jump in share price from around $136 in mid-November to more than $147 through afternoon trading Wednesday.

The company should be boosted even more with the recent news that its Disney+ app topped 22 million downloads to mobile devices, according to the app tracking company Apptopia.

All of this within four weeks of the Disney+ launch in November.

The company has previously reported 10 million signups through mobile devices, desktops and smart televisions.

In addition to the 22 million mobile downloads, Apptopia reported the Disney+ app has averaged 9.5 million daily active mobile users — making it No. 1 in both Apple and Google’s app stores, according to CNBC.

Apptopia does not measure usage on smart TVs or on streaming boxes like Roku, Apple TV or the Amazon Fire Stick — so that 22 million number is strictly for mobile, which is pretty impressive.

The tracking company also said Disney has brought in around $20 million in revenue from the Disney+ app, but that doesn’t count for any cuts the company has to share with app stores.

Disney bundling its Hulu and ESPN+ subscriptions with Disney+ has boosted mobile downloading for those apps as well.

All of this and the Disney+ app isn’t yet available in Western Europe, Latin America and Eastern Europe.

The news for the Walt Disney Company got even better Wednesday when CEO Bob Iger was named Time’s businessperson of the year.

In addition to Disney+ downloads topping 22 million, Disney also closed a $71 billion acquisition of Fox to help add content to the Disney+ streaming service.

The company also opened a pair of Star Wars theme parks and released “Avengers Endgame,” which turned out to be the highest-grossing film in history — oh, Disney actually released six of the eight highest-grossing films of the year, not even including the next blockbuster Star Wars film, which is due out in theaters next week and is sure to rake in a ton of cash and should easily pass more than $1 billion in theaters.

“Endgame” raked in $2.8 billion in theaters to set the all-time record, topping “Avatar.”

Shares of Walt Disney Company have jumped 35% since the beginning of the year.

But the fact that Disney+ downloads have topped 22 million in just the mobile space spells strong success for the app as it starts to release globally in 2020.