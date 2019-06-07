Select Page

As Market Indicators Go, the President Trumps Everything — and Negative Attacks Hurt

Whether he means to or not, with every word uttered about trade and tariffs, President Donald Trump is having a strong impact on the stock market — and likely not in ways he would prefer.

“Trump has a particular talent for causing wedges, driving markets and providing leading signals,” Idexica CEO Zak Selbert told InvestmentNews in a recent interview.

Indexica, which uses textual data, where 90% of all information can be found, is an alternative data firm that measures the impact of news reports on Wall Street, and Trump is reportedly providing the strongest quantifiable data currently.

“It’s the low-hanging fruit,” Selbert said. “News data is narrating what’s happening around the world.”

