Don’t Follow the Crowd on Wall Street — Except Hedge Funds’ Most Popular Stocks

Following the crowd is generally a recipe for making bad decisions, minimal returns and even losses on Wall Street, but what if that crowd is made up of hedge fund managers that are consistently beating the market betting on the most popular stocks?

According to Goldman Sachs’ recent analysis of 855 hedge funds whose assets total $2.1 trillion of the industry’s $3.2 trillion total, stocks that are the most owned by hedge funds have been outperforming the market as a whole for several years now. In fact, just in 2019, hedge fund managers have beaten the S&P 500 by 3%, and investors who have bought the most popular stocks have seen the best returns.