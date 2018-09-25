DowDuPont Shares Could Surge Due To Golden Cross Formation
My team of traders point out that DowDuPont Inc. (NYSE: DWDP), a global leader in agriculture, materials science and specialty products, just formed a golden cross.
As you can see on the chart above, a golden cross occurs when the 50-day moving average (purple line) crosses above the 200-day moving average (green line).
A golden cross is a bullish signal that usually indicates a stock’s share price will rise over the near-term.
My team of traders believe this move signals the company’s share price could gain up to 5% over the coming weeks.
Consider buying DWDP today.
