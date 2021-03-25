In this episode of The Bull & The Bear podcast, I dive into one way to invest in the online shopping trend with one e-commerce ETF.

If the COVID-19 pandemic taught me anything, it was the value of doing things differently.

Working differently, living differently and even shopping differently.

When COVID-19 first arrived, lockdowns hurt brick-and-mortar retail stores.

That’s when e-commerce platforms took off. We all flocked to Amazon.com or the online platforms of popular retailers like Walmart and Target.

According to Digital Commerce 360, e-commerce sales jumped 32.4% to $791.7 billion in 2020 from $598 billion the year before.

I think that upward trend in online shopping is going to continue.

What’s more, is I’ve found the perfect way to invest in to capitalize on that momentum.

First, let’s see where e-commerce is going in the next few years.

Global E-Commerce Sales Will Continue Moving Up

Humans, by nature, are creatures of habit.

We pick up new ones easily. Breaking them is another story.

And now we’ve developed a habit of shopping online.

A $200 billion jump in e-commerce sales in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic is testimony to that.

And I don’t believe we are going to break that habit anytime soon.

From 2020 to 2023, global e-commerce sales are projected to jump 54.7%, giving a big boom to online platforms.

In chief investment strategist Adam O’Dell’s upcoming weekly hotlist, four of the 10 hottest stocks are retail stocks.

Pro tip: The Money & Markets team gives you the 10 best stocks based on Adam’s six-factor Green Zone Ratings system every week. To access our weekly hotlist, click here.

Why the Global X E-Commerce ETF Is a Buy

Shopping online has been around for a while.

COVID-19 pushed our reliance on shopping online to new heights … but we aren’t going to break that habit easily — or soon.

I found the best way to invest in this trend without trying to hand-pick individual e-commerce stocks: the Global X E-Commerce ETF (Nasdaq: EBIZ).

This exchange-traded fund invests in 42 companies ranging from department and discount retailers to e-commerce software providers.

In this episode of The Bull & The Bear, I tell you why EBIZ is a great e-commerce ETF investment that gives you strong exposure to the entire segment of the market.

