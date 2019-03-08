Elizabeth Warren Pushing to Break Up Big Tech Like Amazon, Facebook

Presidential hopeful Elizabeth Warren has been throwing a lot of stuff against the wall of late, policy ideas she hopes will stick and help propel her to the White House.

“Today’s big tech companies have too much power — too much power over our economy, our society, and our democracy.”

First it was a wealth tax, then universal childcare and now it’s big tech she’s taking aim at.

Warren, D-Mass., unveiled a plan Friday to break up tech companies like Amazon and Facebook in an attempt to limit the growth of Silicon Valley.

Warren said in a blog post on Medium.com that she wants to make “big, structural changes to the tech sector to promote more competition.” The structural changes include breaking up Amazon, Facebook and Google parent company Alphabet, companies that have been under a great deal of scrutiny of late due to data and private information security.