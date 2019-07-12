Elizabeth Warren, one of more than 20 hopefuls for the 2020 Democratic nomination, released an extensive plan late Thursday to rework the country’s immigration system, taking shots at President Donald Trump’s handling of migrants at the southern border and calling his policies “racist.”

President Trump has taken our immigration system to its most punitive extreme, but his racist policies build on a broken system and an enforcement infrastructure already primed for abuse. Today, I'm announcing my plan to reform our immigration system. https://t.co/LPDEESENgY — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) July 11, 2019

Warren detailed her plan in an article called “A Fair and Welcoming Immigration System” on Thursday on Medium.com.

The proposal calls for decriminalizing illegal immigration and banning for-profit detention centers, offering undocumented immigrants a path to citizenship and reversing the Trump administration’s Muslim travel ban and family separation policy.

“We cannot continue to ignore our immigration challenges, nor can we close our borders and isolate the United States from the outside world,” Warren wrote. “Instead we need big, structural change: a fair immigration system that preserves our security, grows our economy, and reflects our values. That’s good for immigrants, good for workers, and ultimately good for the United States.”

Whether they are good ideas or not, Warren is way ahead of the pack when it comes to policy plans. The Massachusetts Senator has released proposals for everything from universal childcare to a plan to fix the student debt crisis, reparations for slavery, addressing maternal mortality rates for black women (which is reportedly four times that of white women) and boosting the economy for women of color.

But her latest plan is her most ambitious one to date, completely reworking the U.S. immigration system.

The proposal has six main components:

Eliminate the weaponization of immigration enforcement Significantly reduce the number of migrants held in detention Reform and streamline the process in immigration courts Extend protections for refugees and asylum seekers Expand legal immigration and allow a pathway to citizenship Address the crises in the migrants’ home countries causing people to leave in the first place