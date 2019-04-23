Another day, another proposal from Sen. Elizabeth Warren on the road to the Democratic primary.

Warren rolled out her tenth ambitious policy proposal Monday, calling for the elimination of about $640 billion worth of outstanding student loan debt.

The Massachusetts Senator laid out her latest policy proposal in a Medium blog post ahead of a series of CNN town halls centered around young people and involving fellow 2020 presidential candidates at Saint Anselm College.

Americans carry more than $1.5 trillion in student loan debt, affecting about 40 million people.

“It’s a problem for all of us,” she wrote. “It’s reducing homeownership rates. It’s leading fewer people to start businesses. It’s forcing students to drop out of school before getting a degree.”

The plan would eliminate as much $50,000 in student loan debt for each person with less than $100,000 in household income. The $50,000 number would gradually decrease for those making more than $100,000 and $250,000 ($1 less relief for every $3 earned), and people who make more than $250,000 would get no relief.

In addition to wiping out student loan debt, Warren also is proposing to eliminate tuition and fees at all two- and four-year public universities.