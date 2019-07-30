Warren’s Latest Plan Rewrites Rules for US Trade

Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren has been a veritable fountain of policy proposals ahead of the 2020 Democratic primary, and her latest involves completely re-writing the rules governing how the U.S. negotiates international trade deals.

“This isn’t about tough talk — it’s about big, structural change.”

Never missing a moment to stand up for the little guy, Warren said existing rules governing trade are imbalanced to help multinational corporations at the expense of workers. To fix that, Warren wants to revise negotiating rules, increase public disclosure and expanded participation, which she says will produce more fair outcomes.

She called for the trade changes in her “economic patriotism” agenda, which also includes big tax hikes on the rich, the break-up of big tech companies and a new regulations on Wall Street.

For decades, America’s trade policy has put the profits of big multinational corporations ahead of American workers, farmers, and the environment. I have a new approach: Trade on our terms and only when it benefits American families. Here’s my plan. https://t.co/M0ILIV637H — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) July 29, 2019



The major elements of her plan, via CNBC:

Public disclosure of draft agreement texts throughout the negotiation process, not merely after a deal is reached and sent to Congress for a vote.

An expanded roster of advisory groups to U.S. negotiators beyond corporate and trade representatives to include a panel representing consumers, one representing rural areas and one for each region of the country.

Use of “fast-track” consideration by Congress, which requires an up-or-down vote without amendments, only when advisory groups unanimously endorse a trade deal as beneficial.

Higher labor, human rights and environmental standards for the countries the U.S. negotiates with as a condition of reaching a trade agreement.

A new “border carbon adjustment” tax on imported goods made by corporations that shift production to countries with weaker greenhouse gas emissions standards.

An end to “investor-state dispute settlement” arbitration that allows corporations to challenge laws enacted by countries on grounds that they violate trade deals the countries have signed.