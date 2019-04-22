Warren: I’ll Roll Back Trump’s Energy Policies With Day 1 Executive Order

Sen. Elizabeth Warren has announced a litany of new policy proposals should she be able to win the presidency in 2021, and she’s already promising to roll back President Donald Trump’s energy policies on her very first potential day in office.

Warren planted her flag squarely in the climate change debate last week, promising that if elected, she’d sign an executive order to end drilling on public lands and offshore, a move that would reverse some of Trump’s most notable energy policies straight out of the gate.

The proposal is already her ninth since announcing her plan to run in the Democratic primary for a shot at the White House, and it also would require at least 10% of all electricity used in the U.S. come from renewable sources offshore or on public lands.

Warren announced the plan in a blog post on Medium.com before venturing off on a three-state tour through South Carolina, Colorado and Utah, where she has built her campaign message around clean energy, climate change and environmental justice.

“America’s public lands are one of our greatest treasures,” Warren wrote. “But today, those lands are under threat. The Trump administration is busy selling off our public lands to the oil, gas and coal industries for pennies on the dollar — expanding fossil fuel extraction that destroys pristine sites across the country while pouring an accelerant on our climate crisis.”

Per ABC News: