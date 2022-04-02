Energy independence.

It’s a simple idea where a country produces more energy than it consumes.

Achieving it, however, is a different story.

According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, in 2020, the U.S. produced 95.75 quads (a common unit of measure for energy resources) and consumed 92.94 quads. Technically, we were energy independent that year if you don’t factor in dealings with other countries.

You see, trade and access make it tough to achieve energy independence.

Countries in Europe are learning this lesson the hard way as they try to eliminate their dependence on Russia for energy sources like liquefied natural gas.

Because there is limited access to natural gas in Europe, the European Union needs outside sources.

In this episode of The Bull & The Bear, I’m going to share a trend I’ve discovered in the liquefied natural gas market — and how you can find profits from it with a top LNG exchange-traded fund (ETF).



Liquefied Natural Gas Soars

Liquefied natural gas (LNG) is used to generate electricity and heat. It’s also used as cooking fuel.

From 1985 to 2015, the U.S. exported very little LNG — an average of 65 billion cubic feet. But, in 2016, exports of LNG picked up significantly to the point where, by 2019, the U.S. became the third-largest exporter in the world.

In the early 2000s, the U.S. imported more LNG than it exported. That changed in 2015 when states began aggressively exporting more of the energy source. From 2015 to 2020, U.S. LNG exports grew by more than 8,300%.

And, due to Europe’s efforts to move away from Russia as a supplier of LNG, those export numbers are going to grow exponentially.

What does all of this mean for you, the smart investor?

In this episode of The Bull & The Bear, I show you the trends in LNG exports and give you the best way to invest using a liquefied natural gas ETF going forward.

