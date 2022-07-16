From 2012 to 2021, worldwide electric vehicle (EV) sales exploded 5,300% higher.

The global EV market share grew from 0.2% in 2012 to 8.3% last year!

It’s impossible to ignore this incredible market growth.

My team and I know renewable energy is a massive multidecade mega trend. But let’s drill deeper.

We can start with this highly-rated Power Stock in today’s episode of The Stock Power Podcast. It’s a global leader in the production of cobalt, a crucial component for this innovative technology.



Cobalt: The Key to EVs and More

Lithium-ion batteries power EVs.

And cobalt is a key component in these batteries.

Cobalt ensures the electrodes in the battery don’t overheat and catch fire.

Using cobalt extends the life of batteries you’ll find in EVs and smartphones.

In today’s podcast, I share a company that is a massive producer of cobalt worldwide:

The cobalt stock earns a “Strong Bullish” 81 on our Stock Power Ratings system!

on our Stock Power Ratings system! Its annual sales rocketed up 43% to $203 billion from 2020 to 2021.

It just reported an outstanding quarter-over-quarter earnings-per-share (EPS) growth rate of 7%.

With EV sales on the rise, global dependence on cobalt will rise too.

Stock Trend: Cobalt Market Value to Double

According to a Morgan Stanley study, EVs will make up 81.5% of all car sales worldwide by 2050.

And companies need components like cobalt to meet this upcoming demand:

The chart above shows the value of the global cobalt market.

From 2021 to 2027, it‘s expected to rise 102.9%! The market should more than double in the next six years.

In this episode of The Stock Power Podcast, I share all the details about this “Strong Bullish” cobalt stock that earns an 81 overall rating! We expect it to beat the broader market by three times over the next 12 months.

