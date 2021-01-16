In this episode of The Bull & The Bear, we take a closer look at three EV stocks: Tesla Inc. (Nasdaq: TSLA), Nio Inc. (NYSE: NIO) and Plug Power Inc. (Nasdaq: PLUG).

I love data.

I love the story that it tells.

Oftentimes, when I was an investigative journalist in the past, it was the data that revealed the true story, not the sources I interviewed.

The main reason for that: Data doesn’t lie.

You can try to find data to better support an argument, but at the end of the day, the underlying numbers don’t lie.

The same thing holds true for the stock market.

Headlines can move the market by the minute, but smart investors like you want to know what the data says. Because the data doesn’t lie.

Examining data on a daily basis, I see trends in stocks as well as sectors.

One of those trends is electric vehicles (EVs). Investors are salivating over EV stocks.

Just look at the Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicle ETF (Nasdaq: DRIV).

This is an exchange-traded fund that holds some of the biggest autonomous and electric vehicle players in the market.

After hitting a low of around $9 per share in March 2020, the exchange-traded fund (ETF) has climbed to around $27 per share — a 177% jump.

Electric Vehicle ETF Grows 177% Off March Lows

The data proves investors are interested in this growing sector. If the Biden administration focuses on clean energy in the U.S., the EV industry would certainly benefit. To find out more about Biden’s clean energy initiative, and a potential investment opportunity, check out my recent podcast here.

What to Do With These EV Stocks: TSLA, NIO and PLUG

In this episode of The Bull & The Bear podcast, Chief Investment Strategist Adam O’Dell, Editor Charles Sizemore and I take a closer look at three well-known companies within DRIV that are instrumental in the electric vehicle market with TSLA, NIO and PLUG.

We’ll breakdown each company and give you our thoughts on whether these are companies for your portfolio or not.

Remember, that’s why we are here … to give you safe, sound and profitable investment information to bolster your profits.

The Bull & The Bear

Led by Adam O'Dell and a team of finance journalists, traders and experts, Money & Markets gives you the information you need to protect your nest egg, grow your wealth and safeguard your financial well-being.

Safe trading,

Matt Clark

Research Analyst, Money & Markets

