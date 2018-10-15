Bloomberg: FAANG Stocks Poised to Lose $40 Billion

FAANG stocks — or Facebook, Apple, Amazon, Netflix and Google — have been the darlings of the stock market over the past several years during the record bull market run.

But times are changing, according to a recent article by Bloomberg that says the companies are poised to lose $40 billion dollars in market value.

A big reason?

Market share losses in China as the trade war with President Donald Trump and the United States wages on.

Per Bloomberg:

Apple Inc.’s decline, following a selloff last week, continues as Goldman Sachs cited fresh concerns “of rapidly slowing consumer demand in China,” the firm told clients in a note Monday. And Netflix Inc. was earlier jockeying with the iPhone maker as the family’s worst decliner ahead of an opportunity to mute concerns over its subscriber growth in Tuesday’s scheduled earnings report. Analysts from Raymond James and Goldman Sachs trimmed their price targets on the video streaming service’s stock ahead of the market open. Facebook, along with a broader sector of technology stocks, has pared some of its losses from the selloff, but other FAANG giants have yet to find their way higher. Amazon.com Inc. and Google-parent Alphabet Inc. fell as much as 3 percent and 2 percent intraday, respectively. Chinese components of the NY FANG index, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and Baidu Inc., are also in the red.

Yahoo Finance took a deeper look at Apple in an article published Monday, noting that consumer demand is “rapidly slowing, which we believe could easily affect Apple’s demand there this fall,” said Rod Hall, a Goldman Sachs analyst.

