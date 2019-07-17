With the stock market flirting with all-time highs and the economy reportedly the best ever if you take President Donald Trump’s word for it, Northman Trader founder and lead market strategist Sven Henrich has a question:

“Why does the global economy need rescuing after 10 years of non stop monetary stimulus?” he tweeted.

Of course, Henrich already has an answer to this question, and it’s an unpleasant one.

Per MarketWatch:

Because by bailing out markets and economies at every sign of trouble over the past 10 years, central banks have given politicians license to do nothing. And nothing is what you get as political discourse fragments and majority solutions are impossible to come by.

But not only are majority solutions impossible to get, nobody even wants to talk about them. Why? Because they involve pain. Voters don’t want to hear pain. Hence all you hear is free money. Tax cuts in 2016. Now we hear free college, health care and debt forgiveness for 2020 and, who knows, maybe more tax cuts.

Nobody wants to campaign on pain. I get it. But does anyone really think solving the structural problems that are behind slowing growth after 10 years of monetary stimulus are easily solvable?

Heck, they may not be solvable at all, hence it’s easier to create a political climate of hate, division, distraction and outrage.

Everybody talks about the outrage of the day; it’s a hyped-up atmosphere by design. Because the architects of the conversation know the truth, and that is that as long as people are distracted by outrage, fear, anger and emotion ,they will not think about how the system is actually utterly screwed.

Debt ceiling? Nobody takes it seriously, and the supposed enemies currently labeling each other as racists and socialists will suddenly find a solution and compromise to raise the debt ceiling. They always do. It’s always drama, and talk and hand-wringing, but it never means anything.

Remember fiscal conservatives? They only exist when they are not in power. Nobody really wants to do anything but offer free money in one form or another. On either side.

In debt we trust: