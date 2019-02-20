Fed Minutes: ‘Almost All’ Officials Want Balance Sheet Roll-Offs to End

Fed officials during their meetings three weeks ago discussed ending the ongoing balance sheet roll-offs before the end of the year, according to the release of the central bank’s minutes on Wednesday.

“Almost all participants thought that it would be desirable to announce before too long a plan to stop reducing the Federal Reserve’s asset holdings later this year. Such an announcement would provide more certainty about the process for completing the normalization of the size of the Federal Reserve’s balance sheet,” the minutes said.

The news sent stocks to session highs after its release.

Investors have recently keyed in on the Fed’s intentions regarding the $3.8 trillion in bonds it is holding on its balance sheet. In October of 2017, the Fed began attempting to roll $50 billion a month off its balance sheet (though it rarely was as much as $50 billion).

The roll-off has caused volatility for the market, starting in October of 2018, as investors grew nervous about the Fed continuing the reduction even if conditions had tightened.

