Fed to Pause Interest Rate Hikes in 2019?

The Federal Reserve is likely to pause its interest rate hikes in 2019 after another quarter-point hike in December, according to a report by Bloomberg.

Slowing global economic growth, fading fiscal stimulus in the U.S. and a volatile stock market are key reasons behind the chances for a pause.

Per Bloomberg:

Investors have already reduced bets on how many times the central bank will hike next year, partly reflecting a more dovish tone from policy makers in the past week, though a move at next month’s meeting is still firmly priced with odds above 70 percent. “December is probably too early for pause, but we could certainly see it in the first half of next year,’’ said Gene Tannuzzo, fund manager and deputy global head of fixed income at Columbia Threadneedle Investments. “Markets need to adjust to lower and slower, both in terms of growth and interest-rate increases.”

A pause in rate hikes would be welcome news on Wall Street, where stocks have come crashing down since September’s all-time highs. The S&P 500 has fallen 10 percent since September, mostly due to worries about the ongoing trade war between the U.S. and China.

Federal Open Market Committee members said in September that we are likely to see three more rate hikes in 2019 after four in 2018. They will update their forecast for 2019 at a meeting Dec. 18-19.