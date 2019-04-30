Determining an appropriate size for the bond portfolio has been an ongoing headache at the Fed.

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell’s comments in December that a program to cut the balance sheet was on “autopilot” contributed to a market meltdown that lasted through the fourth quarter. Since October 2017, the Fed has been allowing a set level of proceeds from Treasurys and mortgage-backed securities holdings to roll off each month, resulting in a reduction of just shy of $500 billion.

A subsequent Fed policy pivot that included an intention to end the balance sheet roll-off in September assuaged the market. However, the question of where the level of bonds, and reserves, ends up over the long run remains.

Instituting a standing repo facility would encourage banks to hold more Treasurys and thus reduce the demand for reserves, which escalated following the financial crisis when big Wall Street institutions faced a crippling liquidity shortage. Congress responded to the crisis with reforms that mandated higher holdings of safe assets. While Treasurys are considered safe, they aren’t as liquid during times of stress.

The Fed ideally would like to see a lower reserve level, with the New York Fed putting the desired number from banks around $784 billion. The level of bank reserves at the Fed peaked at nearly $2.8 trillion in mid-2014 and is currently $1.55 trillion, or some $1.41 trillion above the required amount. Reserves and the bond assets are on opposite sides of the balance sheet and thus tend to move in sync.

Backers see the repo facility as a relatively risk-free way of giving banks a release valve in times of financial tightness while providing at least a stealthy form of QE.

“It makes it a much easier transition. The banks would not feel obligated to hold these reserves if the could get the reserves quickly by selling Treasurys to the Fed,” said David Beckworth, a research fellow at the Mercatus Center and former economist at the Treasury Department. “This would be a much more market-driven QE. The banks could quickly get reserves. You could see a big balance sheet again, but that would be driven by the banks.”

Under three previous QE stages — another called “Operation Twist” was balance-sheet neutral — the Fed credited itself with funds that it then used to acquire Treasurys and mortgage-backed securities. The total of the operations was about $3.8 trillion and is widely felt to have stemmed liquidity issues, held interest rates low and juiced up the prices of risky assets like stocks and corporate bonds.

Over the past year and a half or so, the Fed has sought to shed some of those assets and restore some normalcy to monetary policy.

Former Fed Chair Janet Yellen had characterized the balance sheet roll-off as akin to “watching paint dry” as it would run “in the background.” Reality, though, hasn’t been so smooth, and the Fed has sought ways to allay market fears that the new policy regime would be disruptive.