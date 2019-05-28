Fed: Tariffs Will Cost Average Family $831 More in 2019

The U.S. recently raised tariffs on $200 billion worth of Chinese imports from 10% to 25%, and that will effectively cost the average U.S. family upward of $831 a year, according to a recent study published by Federal Reserve Bank of New York.

The study gets to the $831 figure by looking at the recent experience of the 2018 U.S. tariffs, which the Fed found imposed an annual cost of $419 for the typical household.

The cost is comprised of two components:

an added tax burden faced by consumers

a deadweight or efficiency loss

The size of the costs depend on how a tariff affects the prices charged by foreign exporters and the U.S. demand for imported goods. Studies show that tariffs the U.S. imposed in 2018 have had a “complete passthrough into domestic prices of imports, which means that Chinese exporters did not reduce their prices.”

And what that means for you is that domestic prices at the border have risen one-for-one with the tariffs levied — so you are paying more for the goods. The study also found that a 10% tariff reduced import demand by as much as 43%.

So U.S. buyers of Chinese imports must now pay the import tax in addition to the base price. Basically, if an imported unit costs $100, it will cost $110 with a 10% tariff, and $125 with a 25% tariff.

However, this isn’t a true cost for the U.S. economy because that money is transferred from the buyers of imports to the U.S. government, which could then be rebated in principle.

Companies also will start looking elsewhere for cheaper products (ie. the same product that costs $125 per unit from China might cost $120 from Vietnam), which then leads to tariff-induced shifts in supply chains that are called “deadweight or efficiency loss.”

Per the Fed: