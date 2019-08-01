Wall Street Whipsaw: Experts React to Fed Rate Cut as Markets Sink

With the Federal Reserve cutting its benchmark interest rate for the first time since the 2008 financial crisis, stocks are sure to be on the rise, right?

Wrong.

The markets reacted harshly to Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s speech Wednesday after the announcement that the central bank was cutting rates 0.25% to the 2% to 2.25% range. By closing time Wednesday, the S&P 500 dipped 1.1%, and the Dow and Nasdaq both fell 1.2% after Powell called the rate cut a “mid-cycle adjustment.”

Wall Street is concerned the Fed won’t restart full-blown easing again, despite Powell’s best efforts to say that additional rate cuts haven’t been ruled out.

Here is how market strategists and traders reacted, per Bloomberg:

Delores Rubin, a senior equity trader at Deutsche Bank Wealth Management