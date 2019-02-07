Trump Lashes out at Dems as Tax Return Fight Begins

With Democrats taking over the House of Representatives in January, they are now ready to wield their new-found oversight and subpoena powers on a risky proposition: getting President Donald Trump’s tax returns.

Despite a warning from Trump during Tuesday’s State of the Union address to lay off what he calls “presidential harassment,” Democratic leadership is under growing pressure to flex its authority in a wide range of investigations into alleged ethics violations and supposed conflicts of interest in the administration.

“An economic miracle is taking place in the United States — and the only thing that can stop it are foolish wars, politics, or ridiculous partisan investigations,” Trump said Tuesday. “If there is going to be peace and legislation, there cannot be war and investigation. It just doesn’t work that way.”

Nevertheless, getting Trump’s tax returns has been a key focus of Democrats since he broke with tradition and refused to release them during his campaign, even though there is no law that says he must do so.

Trump took to Twitter on Thursday morning to blast Adam Schiff, D-Calif., and the Democrats in a series of tweets over Schiff’s announcement that he is pursuing more investigations of the president.

“So now Congressman Adam Schiff announces, after having found zero Russian Collusion, that he is going to be looking at every aspect of my life, both financial and personal, even though there is no reason to be doing so,” Trump tweeted. “Never happened before! Unlimited Presidential Harassment. The Dems and their committees are going “nuts.” The Republicans never did this to President Obama, there would be no time left to run government. I hear other committee heads will do the same thing. Even stealing people who work at White House! A continuation of Witch Hunt! “PRESIDENTIAL HARASSMENT! It should never be allowed to happen again!” Per CNBC