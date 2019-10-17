Many Californians and people residing in other in liberal havens are setting their sights on new retirement options as the cost of living skyrockets and left-leaning governments seem intent on limiting personal rights.

Cost of living is a big factor for many retirees who rely on Social Security for a good chunk of their monthly income because the average benefits check (around $1,450) doesn’t go that far in states with skyrocketing costs.

Firearms regulation has also become a growing concern, and rightfully so as California’s Governor Gavin Newsom passed new gun legislation Friday that greatly expands the scope of people who can obtain restraining orders against others with firearms.

It was one of 15 new restrictions set by Newsom, and the Brady Campaign to Prevent Gun Violence says California is now leading the nation in being tough on guns.

With that being said, here are three affordable locations to consider that have gun-friendly laws, beautiful landscapes, decent weather and the opportunity to really stretch that retirement income out and live comfortably.

Per MarketWatch:

Bella Vista, Ark.

Arkansas has one of the highest rates of gun ownership in the nation, according to CBS News, so you’ll be among like-minded folks in this state. And in Bella Vista — a town of roughly 30,000 in the Ozarks — you’ll also enjoy a cost of living that’s below average for the U.S. and plenty of trees — and the beautiful view its name promises.

Plus, you’ll get cheap homes, lots of retirees and great weather as well as “plenty of options for folks looking to stay active and get outdoors.” That includes “seven lakes, a number of walking trails and 36,000 acres of native streams and hardwood forests,” as well as a number of shooting ranges, writes Money magazine, which put this town on its own list of best places to retire.

The weather here isn’t as good as in many parts of California (summers are muggy, and you might see some snow in winter), and Money notes that “the nearest hospital, Northwest Medical Center, is in neighboring Bentonville, 10 miles away.”

Gainesville, Ga.

Located on the shores of the 38,000-acre Lake Lanier and in the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains, this city of about 35,000 offers you plenty of opportunities to get out in nature — from kayaking on the lake to hiking through the 1,440-acre Chicopee Woods Nature Preserve, one of the state’s biggest protected green spaces.

And AARP, which put the city on its list of 10 affordable retirement cities, noted that big perks also included “fast access to the Blue Ridge Mountains and their panoramic hiking trails, lush with rivers, waterfalls and richly diverse ecosystems,” as well as proximity to “the Chattahoochee and Oconee National Forests, which comprise 843 miles of trails.”

For you, the state of Georgia’s gun stance will be appealing — Guns & Ammo calls the state one of the “most pro-gun spots in the nation” — as will Gainesville’s very low cost of living.

Plus, the Gainesville area offers “a Southern small-town feel … and a relatively pleasant climate,” Sperling’s Best Places writes (although summers can be muggy). And while there aren’t many arts and cultural offerings, you can take a trip to Atlanta (just about an hour’s drive) should you want more options.

Silver City, N.M.

In its “Retire Here, Not There” series, MarketWatch highlighted this college town as a great place to retire, with one retiree telling us: “Everybody from every walk of life has a place here. And there’s always something to do.” The article also highlighted a “vibrant Main Street,” “friendly people” and interesting arts offerings.

For you, the fact that the town is nestled against the 3.3-million acre Gila National Forest is likely to be a draw, as is the fact that New Mexico has one of the highest gun-ownership rates in the country, according to CBS News. Plus, the cost of living is well below average for the U.S., and the median home comes in at only about $150,000, according to Sperling’s Best Places. The town sits at an altitude of 6,000 feet, so the summer heat isn’t as intense here as it is in other spots in New Mexico and Arizona.

The town is small (around 10,000 residents) and the airport is, too, with few flights, so many people drive three hours to El Paso, Texas, or Tucson, Ariz., for their larger airports.