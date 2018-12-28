The Department of Agriculture says if the ongoing government shutdown extends into February, there won’t be enough money for those on food stamps.

And the way President Donald Trump has dug himself inw, it doesn’t look like a compromise with Democrats, who are set to take control of the House, is coming any time soon.

At the heart of the government shutdown is Trump’s demand for more money to secure the southern border with Mexico. And the Democrats also have dug their heels in, saying they will not give any more than $1.3 billion, which is to be used for fencing and shoring up current security.

Trump is demanding at least $5 billion to begin construction of the border wall that was the centerpiece of his campaign.

There are about 38 million people currently receiving food stamps and they could all be cut off, and there’s no telling what could happen.

The shutdown will be one week old as of midnight tonight, Dec. 28, and government workers already are up in arms over their paychecks having been delayed due to the shutdown.

And if tens of millions of Americans are cut off from their main food supply, things could get ugly in a hurry.

Per End of the American Dream: