Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos is stupid rich. He’s so rich that even after losing $46 billion in the last year while finalizing a divorce, he still tops Forbes’ latest list of the most wealthy Americans.

Wednesday marked the release of the much-anticipated 38th annual Forbes 400, and Bezos topped the list for a second year in a row with a net worth of $114 billion, according to Forbes. Microsoft top dog and entrepreneur Bill Gates came in second at $106 billion, with value investor extraordinaire Warren Buffett rounding out the Top 3 at $80.8 billion.

Forbes did the math and if the entire list’s wealth was added together it would equal a whopping $2.96 trillion, which is 2.2% higher than 2018’s number. Plenty of U.S. billionaires didn’t even make the cut, either, including Michael Jordan, Jay-Z and Kylie Jenner.

“A record 221 U.S. billionaires did not make the cut this year, falling short of the $2.1 billion minimum needed to make the list,” according to the Forbes report.

President Donald Trump slid down the list slightly from No. 259 in 2018 to No. 275 in 2019, but his wealth remained at $3.1 billion, according to USA Today.

MacKenzie Bezos, who received one quarter of her former husband’s shares of Amazon in the divorce, is now worth $36 billion. She is one of 19 newcomers to the list, where she landed at No. 15.

Top 15 Richest Americans, according to Forbes