Gallup: Immigration Seen as No. 1 Problem Facing US

One month after hitting a new high, mentions of immigration as the biggest problem facing the United States jumped another 5% up to 27%, according to Gallup.

Gallup began regularly following mentions of immigration in 1993, and the issue has been cited by an average of 6% of Americans, though that has been higher in recent years. There also have been short-lived spikes, generally when immigration events occurred.

The latest poll, that ran from July 1-12, was conducted amid the furor over the housing conditions of illegal immigrants detained at the border.

Democrats’ and Republicans’ views differ on the conditions, though both sides acknowledged overcrowding and called the situation at the border a crisis.

Gallup’s report shows Republicans typically call immigration the most important problem, and more so than Democrats and Independents.

The latest survey shows 42% of Republicans, and 20% of both Democrats and Independents say immigration is the biggest issue facing the country, and all political groups are more likely to mention immigration now than earlier this year.

In March of this year, only 16% of Americans identified immigration as the most important problem (31% of Republicans, 14% of Independents and 6% of Democrats).

Immigration Now the Top Problem

Now, just four months later, immigration is No. 1 on the “most important problem” list for the just the fourth time in Gallup’s trend. It also was No. 1 in July of 2014, July of 2018 and November of 2018.

Only 14% of Americans name the U.S. economic issues like unemployment, income inequality and the economy in general as the most important issue. The historic low in mentions of economic issues is 12%, registered in September and February of 2018.

Just Five Issues Have Topped 27% Since 2001

Gallup has been asking its “most important problem” question since 1939, and has done so on a monthly basis since March of 2001. In the 19 years since, only five issues have been mentioned by at least 27% of respondents. These issues include the economy in general, unemployment, the situation in Iraq, terrorism and the government.

