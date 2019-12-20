Trends Journal Publisher Gerald Celente put out a list of his Top 2020 trends to watch and spoke in-depth about them with Kitco News Editor in Chief Daniela Cambone, saying the new world disorder and income inequality could turn the world on its ear in the new year.

As far as the trend of “new world disorder,” Celente said all you have to do is look at what’s going on around the world in places like Chile, Bolivia, Peru, Columbia, Venezuela, Argentina, Lebanon, Hong Kong, Spain, Zimbabwe and France, et al, where there are strikes, protests and riots occurring.

“Go around the world and people are up in arms; the world’s on fire. And what’s it all about, mostly? Income inequality, corruption, violence. I’ve never seen anything like this before. It’s the new world disorder and no one of any of the governments are planning on how to deal with this,” Celente explained. “And it’s only going to get worse as economic conditions worsen — the violence, the protests, the corruption and the crime rates are going to increase.”

Celente then said one of the biggest problems in the U.S. is the media’s hyper-focus on the impeachment of President Donald Trump and totally ignoring these major issues around the world that no one is talking about.

“They’re not looking at what’s going on in the world,” he said. “They’re not saying what’s going on, what it means and where it’s going. Knowledge is power and the people are out of knowledge; that’s why there’s no power.”

Celente then switched topics to the “addicts” that are Wall Street traders and their drug dealer, the Federal Reserve.

“What’s propping up the United States market?” he asked. “They just announced last week, ‘We’re going to shovel in another $3 trillion bucks into the repo markets between December 16 and the middle of January. They’ve already dumped in $3 trillion and it’s not going to the banks, it’s going down to the trading houses. These people are addicts; they need their money to gamble and the Federal Reserve is giving the money junkies what they want.”

Celente then said he’s forecasting that by this time next year, we’re going to see negative or zero interest rates here in the states, and the real downturn is going to hit in 2021.

“They’re going to prop up markets artificially throughout 2020 — Trump is in charge and if people don’t think that the Federal Reserve has any pressure from the president then they should open their minds up a little bit and read history,” Celente said. “Richard Nixon brought in (Arthur) Burns and said, ‘Listen, I don’t want you raising interest rates. I want you to lower interest rates before the election,’ and he did.”

Celente then described a time when Ronald Reagan ordered then-Fed Chief Paul Volcker, who passed away last week at age 92, not to raise interest rates before the election, and they didn’t. And the Fed will bow to Trump in the same manner before the 2020 election.

“They’re going to do everything they can to boost the economy artificially in time for the 2020 election,” said Celente, who predicted a Trump win in 2016. He then said Trump will win again in 2020 “by default.”

“The default is the fault of the Democrats — they haven’t put up a candidate that can beat him,” he said. “It’s about the swing states. Warren isn’t going to win the swing states, Bernie Sanders isn’t going to win the swing states.”

Celente then said the impeachment process is only going to hurt former Vice President Joe Biden in the long run “because he did a dirty deal to get his boy a job” in Ukraine with Burisma Energy.

As far as what to watch for the stock market in 2020, Celente said if a conflict breaks out in the Middle East that sends oil prices rising, “that’s the end of the global economy. The global economy is already in a slowdown and that’s our major concern.”

“On an up note, for the entrepreneurs, this is the roaring 2020s,” Celente said, snapping his fingers. “People are down and out, they want to be lifted up and the media’s not doing it, the entertainment industry’s not doing it. Go back to the 1930s, the Great Depression; hottest time of American music, swing time, people elegantly dressed … everyone dressed to the nines.

“People are going to bring themselves higher as things go down, and that’s what the smart entrepreneurs are going to key into.”

So how will Celente protect himself and his assets in 2020?

“Gold, gold is the safe-haven asset,” he said. “We saw what was happening with gold when it was going up and the only reason it went back down in September was the Federal Reserve dumping all that dough into Wall Street to prop it back up.

