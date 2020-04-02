*Will be updated again by 4 p.m. so check back then for the day’s latest precious metals news.

Gold edged higher on Thursday as weekly jobless claims soared to 6.6 million after the coronavirus has shuttered many businesses.

A stronger dollar limited the precious metal’s upside, however.

Spot gold was up 1.1% at $1,611.90 per ounce by 8:32 a.m. EDT, while U.S. gold futures rose about 1.6% to $1,617.90 an ounce.

“Both bulls and bears can build a narrative in gold right now, with low inflation, weak physical demand from key buyers and the dollar’s strength for the bears and the economic shock, negative real yields and cenbank easing for bulls,” said Saxo Bank analyst Ole Hansen.

“The oil price jump is adding some ‘risk on’ to stocks as well, which is probably reducing demand for gold a little bit.”

European shares rose in choppy trading, while crude oil futures jumped 10% after U.S. President Donald Trump said he expected Saudi Arabia and Russia to reach a deal soon to end their oil price war.

The dollar held onto overnight gains as investors rushed to the security of the world’s most liquid currency.

The Department of Labor revealed weekly jobless claims totaled 6.6 million for the week of March 22-28, which was about double last week’s claims of around 3.3 million.

The United States has the highest number of confirmed cases of COVID-19. Over 214,000 people have been infected and over 4,800 have died, according to The New York Times.

“Should stocks come under pressure over the next couple of weeks as the coronavirus death toll in the U.S. and elsewhere accelerates rapidly, gold may find itself a haven once again for risk-averse investors,” OANDA analyst Craig Erlam said in a note.

Indicative of sentiment, holdings in the world’s largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, SPDR Gold Trust, rose 0.18% to 968.75 tonnes on Wednesday, their highest since October 2016.

Among other precious metals, palladium rose 4.1% to $2,269 per ounce, while platinum gained 1.6% to $733.

“Auto data out of the U.S. and Europe paint a bleak picture. Chinese data is beginning to show green shoots and should be supportive to palladium and to a lesser extent platinum,” MKS PAMP said in a note.

Silver jumped 4.3% to $14.46 per ounce.

