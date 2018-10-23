Select Page

Profit Alert: Golden Cross Forms in Charter Communications

Posted by | Oct 23, 2018 |

Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHTR), a fast-growing TV, internet and voice company, just formed a golden cross.

A golden cross is a bullish signal that usually indicates a stock’s share price will rise over the near-term.

As you can see on the chart above, a golden cross occurs when the 50-day moving average (purple line) crosses above the 200-day moving average (green line).

My team of traders believe this move signals the company’s share price could gain up to 5% over the coming weeks.

Consider buying CHTR today.

© Chart courtesy of Today’s Profits. All rights reserved.

