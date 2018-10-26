Select Page

Trade Alert: Golden Cross Forms in Starbucks (SBUX)

Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX), world’s #1 specialty coffee retailer, just formed a golden cross.

A golden cross is a bullish signal that usually indicates a stock’s share price will rise over the near-term.

As you can see on the chart above, a golden cross occurs when the 50-day moving average (purple line) crosses above the 200-day moving average (green line).

My team of traders believe this move signals the company’s share price could gain up to 5% over the coming weeks.

Consider buying SBUX today.

© Chart courtesy of Today’s Profits. All rights reserved.

