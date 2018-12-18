Goldman: Time to Get Defensive and Three 2019 Scenarios for the S&P 500

The benchmark closed Friday a smidge below 2,600, more than 11 percent off its record level reached in September. Kostin maintains a year-end target of 2,850 on the S&P 500, below the median 3,000 from projections compiled by Bloomberg. The median forecast for 2019 is 3,079.

Goldman cites “scores” of recent meetings with clients in saying that many investors believe the U.S. economy will fall into a recession in 2020, and are concerned because the S&P 500 has fallen by more than 10 percent a quarter of the time in the year before a recession in years back to 1928.

“If an economic downturn begins in mid-2020, then stock valuations would likely peak during 2H 2019 and gradually de-rate into the recession,” the report said. “Our downside scenario of 2,500 reflects the possibility that investors begin to price a potential 2020 recession by the end of 2019.”