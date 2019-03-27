Several Brexiteers who opposed May’s deal, including Jacob Rees-Mogg, indicated this week that they are now likely to back the prime minister’s deal, but others, including Boris Johnson, indicated they would be more likely to if she set a date for her departure.

The former foreign secretary said at a Telegraph event on Tuesday that he needed “to see that the second phase of the negotiations will be different from the first,” which was widely interpreted as a signal to urge the prime minister to set out her resignation date.

Andrea Leadsom, the leader of the House of Commons, also refused to back the prime minister staying on in the event that she secures her deal.

“I am fully supporting the prime minister to get us out of the EU,” the cabinet minister told BBC Radio 4’s “Today” program, adding that whether she stayed after “was a matter for her.”

Two of Britain’s most-read newspapers, the Times and The Sun, have also in the past week called on May to stand down.

The announcement came as MPs prepared on Wednesday to take part in a series of “indicative votes” which could force the government to dramatically change course on Brexit.

Options due to be voted on this evening include a softer Brexit, revoking Article 50 and cancelling Brexit and holding a second referendum.