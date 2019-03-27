Select Page

Breaking: UK PM May Will Resign Once Brexit Is Delivered

Posted by | Mar 27, 2019 |

Breaking: UK PM May Will Resign Once Brexit Is Delivered

Desperate to get her Brexit deal passed, British Prime Minister Theresa May has agreed to resign as long as her plan is endorsed by Parliament, which has already twice rejected it.

MAY: “I am prepared to leave this job earlier than I intended in order to secure a smooth and orderly Brexit.”

May wants to put it to a third vote this week and if it finally passes, she will step down ahead of the next round of negotiations.

Per Business Insider:

“I am prepared to leave this job earlier than I intended in order to secure a smooth and orderly Brexit,” she told her MPs.

Recommended For You

Avenatti-Nike

True to Form, Avenatti Attacks Nike a Day After Arrest

Ron Paul Green New Deal

Ron Paul: AOC’s Green New Deal the Latest Excuse to Expand Gov’t, Curtail Liberty

Market Data by TradingView