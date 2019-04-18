Herman Cain ‘Very Committed’ to Fed Appointment, Won’t Withdraw

Herman Cain told the Wall Street Journal he has no intentions of withdrawing himself from consideration for the Fed Board of Governors, despite lacking the Senate support to win approval should President Donald Trump follow through with his nomination.

“I don’t quit because of negative criticism. I don’t quit because of negative attacks. And I don’t quit because several senators have expressed reservations about my qualifications.”

In fact, Cain said he is “very committed” to sticking in the process of being vetted by the White House while it considers whether to formally nominate him. A Bloomberg report highlighted here on Money & Markets on Wednesday said the Trump administration is actively talking to other candidates following news there is a lack of enthusiasm on Capitol Hill for Cain and Stephen Moore, another candidate favored by Trump.

Cain said he wants to remain in the running because he believes “you need some new voices on the Federal Reserve.”

A path forward for Cain remains unclear after four GOP Senators, Mitt Romney of Utah, Cory Gardner of Colorado, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Kevin Cramer of North Dakota, have all come out as opposed to Cain. The Senators have concerns over Cain’s conservative activism and the sexual misconduct allegations that derailed his bid for the White House in 2012.

West Virginia’s Joe Manchin, a red-state Democrat, also has come out against Cain, likely leaving no path for a 51-vote simple majority confirmation.

Unless they change their minds or a couple of Democrats suddenly come forward in favor of Cain, he doesn’t have much of a chance.

However, he plans to march on.

Per WSJ: