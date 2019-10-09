According to gambling website PredictIt, the odds for candidates in the Democratic primary are in (though shifting as more bets are placed) and currently sitting in third place is none other than former First Lady and Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton.

According to the latest odds as of Wednesday morning, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren is the current leader followed by former Vice President Joe Biden and then Clinton. Entrepreneur Andrew Yang, Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, D-Hawaii, Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., and billionaire Tom Steyer round out the Top 10.

Aside from the fact that, yes, people actually gamble on political races, Clinton stepping into the ring for a rematch against incumbent President Donald Trump is far from crazy, particularly with Biden’s campaign losing steam and ground to the hard-charging Warren, who might be too far left for many moderate Democrats.

Former Breitbart News CEO and Trump cabinet strategist Steve Bannon even told Fox Business just last week: “She is running. She’s just trying to decide how to fit her way in.”

Bannon didn’t have any specific proof that Clinton will run, but he said she will join the race because the Democrats might have to “throw Biden away to get to Trump, and hope Elizabeth Warren or I even think Hillary Clinton or (Michael) Bloomberg or some centrist comes in here.”

“Hillary Clinton is doing a whole thing,” he said. “A meeting this week for a book, she said he’s an illegal president, illegitimate president, he’s a clear and present danger.