The Democratic Primary Favorites Are In, and in Third Place Is … Hillary Clinton
According to gambling website PredictIt, the odds for candidates in the Democratic primary are in (though shifting as more bets are placed) and currently sitting in third place is none other than former First Lady and Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton.
According to the latest odds as of Wednesday morning, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren is the current leader followed by former Vice President Joe Biden and then Clinton. Entrepreneur Andrew Yang, Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, D-Hawaii, Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., and billionaire Tom Steyer round out the Top 10.
Aside from the fact that, yes, people actually gamble on political races, Clinton stepping into the ring for a rematch against incumbent President Donald Trump is far from crazy, particularly with Biden’s campaign losing steam and ground to the hard-charging Warren, who might be too far left for many moderate Democrats.
Former Breitbart News CEO and Trump cabinet strategist Steve Bannon even told Fox Business just last week: “She is running. She’s just trying to decide how to fit her way in.”
Bannon didn’t have any specific proof that Clinton will run, but he said she will join the race because the Democrats might have to “throw Biden away to get to Trump, and hope Elizabeth Warren or I even think Hillary Clinton or (Michael) Bloomberg or some centrist comes in here.”
“Hillary Clinton is doing a whole thing,” he said. “A meeting this week for a book, she said he’s an illegal president, illegitimate president, he’s a clear and present danger.
“The Chinese Communist Party is not a clear and present danger. Donald Trump is a clear and present danger. She is running”
Clinton even took a shot at Trump on Twitter, suggesting she is tempted “to beat him again,” referring to her popular vote victory over Trump, as she said recently on PBS News Hour.
Don’t tempt me. Do your job.
— Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) October 8, 2019
A recent Rasmussen report also said that Clinton and Trump are “neck-and-neck” with 45% of the vote each with 11% of voters undecided when pitted against each other — though, 71% of respondents said she shouldn’t run.
