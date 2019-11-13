Hillary Clinton: ‘Many, Many, Many People’ Want Me to Enter 2020 Race

“I, as I say, never, never, never say never … .”

— Hillary Rodham Clinton

Former first lady, Secretary of State, 2008 and 2016 presidential candidate Hillary Clinton on Tuesday refused to rule out joining the 2020 Democratic primary field, saying “many, many, many people” want her to join the fray, but also that it is “absolutely not” in her plans.

Clinton gave an interview with BBC Radio 5 that she hasn’t ruled it out and you never know what could happen.

“I, as I say, never, never, never say never and I will certainly tell you I’m under enormous pressure from many, many, many people to think about it,” Clinton said. “But as of this moment, sitting here in this studio talking to you, that is absolutely not in my plans.”

Clinton, 72, said just a few months ago in March that she wasn’t going to run again.

“I’m not running, but I’m going to keep on working and speaking and standing up for what I believe,” she said at the time. “I want to be sure that people understand I’m going to keep speaking out. I’m not going anywhere.”

Though, she has mocked and taunted incumbent President Donald Trump, tweeting he would be wise not to “tempt” her just last month on Oct. 8 in response to a tweet he posted that she should enter the race.

Don’t tempt me. Do your job. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) October 8, 2019

Clinton also called Trump a “corrupt human tornado” during an interview last month.

“I believe that, look there were many funny things that happened in my election that will not happen again. And I’m hoping that both the public and press understand the way Trump plays the game,” Clinton said to CBS.

With former Vice President Joe Biden losing ground to the likes of Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who is ultra-progressive, to say the least, in the polls, New York Democrat billionaire Michael Bloomberg has been testing the waters to see if he might join as a more centrist candidate, much like “Crooked” Hillary, as Trump likes to call her.

Clinton has now run twice for president, losing in the primary to Barack Obama in 2008, and again to Trump in the 2016 general election.

One big Clinton backer, New Hampshire President Donna Soucy, told Fox News she doesn’t think Clinton will give it another go.

“I don’t think she’s running again,” Soucy said. “I know the rumors floating out there that that’s a possibility. I don’t believe for a second that it is.”

The first votes in the primary are in February at the Iowa caucuses. There are several deadlines this month for Alabama (Nov. 8), Arkansas (Nov. 11), New Hampshire (Nov. 15), California (Nov. 26) and Florida (Nov. 30) for state parties to submit their candidates to the Secretary of State. However, the deadline for candidates to file is up to party officials, according to The New York Times.