Hillary Clinton Won’t Seek 2020 Rematch With Trump

Former Secretary of State and 2016 presidential candidate Hillary Clinton said in an interview late Monday “I’m not running” in the 2020 presidential election, so there will be no rematch of the bitter fight from a couple of years ago.

“I’m not running, but I’m going to keep working and speaking and standing up for what I believe,” she said in an interview with a regional cable news network in New York. “I’m not going anywhere.”

Clinton has continued assailing President Donald Trump, as he has her, since the 2016 election ended with Donald Trump as president. Clinton has spoken out on Twitter and in public appearances against issues from family separation at the border, gun control and alleged voter suppression.

“What’s at stake in our country, the kinds of things that are happening right now are deeply troubling to me,” she said in the interview with News 12. “And I’m also thinking hard about how do we start talking and listening to each other again? We’ve just gotten so polarized. We’ve gotten into really opposing camps unlike anything I’ve ever seen in my adult life.”

It’s not the first time Clinton has said she isn’t running, but it was the most definitive to date. She pledged to be active as the big field of 2020 Democratic candidates — which is currently at 14 — continues to grow seemingly by the day. Clinton said she has met with each candidate to offer advice.

“I’ve told every one of them, don’t take anything for granted, even though we have a long list of real problems and broken promises from this administration that need to be highlighted,” she said. “People need to understand that in many cases, they were sold a bill of goods. We can’t take anything for granted. We have to work really, really hard to make our case to the American people, and I’m going to do everything I can to help the Democrats win back the White House.”

Clinton, 71, also said it’s unlikely she will ever run for elected office again, such as governor of New York

“I don’t think so, but I love living in New York and I’m so grateful that I had the chance to be a senator for eight years and to work with people across our state,” she said. “I care deeply about the future of New York and so, again, I’m gonna do what I can to help support candidates and causes that I think are continuing to make New York a better and better place.”