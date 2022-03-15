If I have one regret in life, it’s that I don’t own a home.

In my early career as a newspaper journalist, I spent a lot of time on the road. I also didn’t make a ton of money, so I was content renting. It’s a lifestyle I’ve never had cause to change.

I know I’m not the norm. Thousands of American families are buying or building homes every year.

And housing demand is creating a massive opportunity for smart investors like you and me.

If I had the option, I would rather build. I get what I want, how I want it. And I can pick everything from the kitchen sink to the landscaping.

More and more Americans are looking to build their dream home, especially as housing inventories dwindle.

And it takes a lot of building materials to make that dream a reality.

Using Chief Investment Strategist Adam O’Dell’s proprietary six-factor Green Zone Ratings system, I found a “Strong Bullish” materials stock:

It produces building materials for new home construction.

It’s up 24% in the last month .

. Right now, it trades at a new 52-week high.

Here’s why you should buy this materials stock now.

Looking for a New Home? Build When You Can’t Buy

Mortgage rates have been at historic lows since the Federal Reserve elected to cut its federal fund rates to near-zero at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

It’s made financing a home more affordable than ever.

But buyers are faced with a massive lack of current inventory. So they’re turning to building their dream homes, as you can see in this chart:

From 1982 to 2005, the volume of single-family housing project starts jumped 158%!

During the housing market crisis of the mid-2000s, new home construction plummeted to new lows.

But demand is on the rise again.

The National Association of Realtors projects that new home construction will jump 190% from a low in 2011 to 2022.

It’s one reason why the materials stock I found is one to buy now.

Big Value, Quality and Growth: Westlake Corp.

Westlake Corp. (NYSE: WLK) is a huge player in the building production space.

It manufactures and supplies:

Vinyl siding.

Windows.

PVC pipes and fittings.

Landscape edging.

Here’s why its performance is strong now and expected to get better:

WLK suffered a bit during the COVID-19 pandemic. Its total annual revenue dropped 13% from $8.6 billion in 2018 to $7.5 billion in 2020.

With homebuilding on the rise, demand for Westlake’s products is only going to increase.

Estimates suggest WLK’s total annual revenue will keep growing over the next two years. It’s expected to reach $14.3 billion by 2023 — a 90% increase from its 2020 figures and 66% up from its pre-pandemic levels.

WLK’s Bullish Recent Climb

WLK stock has climbed nearly 27% in the last 12 months thanks to increased demand for its homebuilding products.

The stock is currently trading at a new 52-week high and is $15 over its 50-day simple moving average.

That’s the kind of upward momentum we like to see!

Westlake Corp. Stock Rating

Using Adam’s six-factor Green Zone Ratings system, Westlake Corp. stock scores a 96 overall.

That means we’re “Strong Bullish” on the stock and expect it to beat the broader market by at least three times in the next 12 months.

WLK rates in the green in five of our six rating factors:

Growth — WLK has a one-year annual sales growth rate of 57% and a one-year annual earnings-per-share growth rate of 507%. Westlake scores a 99 on growth — meaning it is in the top 1% of all stocks we analyze.

— WLK has a one-year annual sales growth rate of 57% and a one-year annual earnings-per-share growth rate of 507%. Westlake scores a on growth — meaning it is in the top 1% of all stocks we analyze. Quality — Westlake’s returns on assets, equity and investment blow the doors off of the industry. It also operates with a net margin of 17% — while its peers’ margins average in the red at negative 5.5%. The company scores a 97 on quality — meaning it’s in the top 3% of all stocks we analyze.

— Westlake’s returns on assets, equity and investment blow the doors off of the industry. It also operates with a net margin of 17% — while its peers’ margins average in the red at negative 5.5%. The company scores a on quality — meaning it’s in the top 3% of all stocks we analyze. Value — WLK’s trading ratios are all lower than the industry average, indicating better-than-average-value. Its price-to-earnings is at 7.65, while the specialty and performance chemicals industry’s average is 20. Its price-to-book is 1.93, and the industry average is 2.04. It scores a 95 on value.

— WLK’s trading ratios are all lower than the industry average, indicating better-than-average-value. Its price-to-earnings is at 7.65, while the specialty and performance chemicals industry’s average is 20. Its price-to-book is 1.93, and the industry average is 2.04. It scores a on value. Momentum — WLK stock jumped nearly 35% since January — showing the “maximum momentum” we love to see in stocks. It rates an 80 on momentum.

— WLK stock jumped nearly 35% since January — showing the “maximum momentum” we love to see in stocks. It rates an on momentum. Volatility — After some resistance last summer, WLK has been on a tear on its way to hitting a 52-week high. Westlake stock scores a 64 on volatility.

The stock rates in the red in one category …

Westlake’s $15.25 billion market cap earns it a 24 on size. It’s at the low end of what’s considered “large cap” (more than $10 billion), so it has plenty of room to grow.

Bottom line: New home construction is on the rise.

As the availability of current homes continues to sag, buyers will turn to new construction in droves.

WLK is a “Strong Bullish” materials stock with outstanding growth, excellent quality and great value. That makes this homebuilding materials provider a great addition to your portfolio.

Safe trading,

Matt Clark, CMSA®

Research Analyst, Money & Markets

Matt Clark is the research analyst for Money & Markets. He is a certified Capital Markets & Securities Analyst with the Corporate Finance Institute and a contributor to Seeking Alpha. Prior to joining Money & Markets, he was a journalist and editor for 25 years, covering college sports, business and politics.