House Dems Grill Wall Street Titans Over ‘Too-Big-To-Fail’ Banks

Some of the biggest names on Wall Street were grilled Wednesday by House Democrats over whether their “too-big-to-fail” banks would end up crippling the U.S. economy should they … fail.

The CEOs of seven top U.S. financial giants, including JPMorgan & Chase CEO Jamie Dimon and Goldman Sachs’ David Solomon, faced off with lawmakers like Rep. Maxine Waters over systemic risks to the U.S. banking system. Waters also had a big day Tuesday in her new position of power as chair of the House Financial Services Committee, also grilling Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin over President Donald Trump’s Tax returns.

The CEOs’ strategy was simple heading in: Let Dimon, who has been on the congressional hot seat many times before, take the lead.

Wednesday’s hearing had consumed big banks’ lobbying and PR operations for weeks, and centered around small-business lending, minority hiring, pay and inequality.

“Bulletproof vests covered with fire-retardant suits may not protect the banks,” Jonice Gray Tucker, a partner at the Buckley law firm in Washington, said ahead of the grilling. “It’s just a question, unfortunately, of how much scrutiny and how bad it is.” Wednesday’s hearing could turn out to be a preview of the battle leading into the 2020 presidential campaign, when critics like Sens. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., and Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., could call for the big banks to be broken up if they win the Democratic nomination.