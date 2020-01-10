House Passes Resolution Limiting Trump’s War Power Against Iran

As tensions between the U.S. and Iran remain high, the House of Representatives passed a new resolution attempting to limit Trump’s war powers against Iran.

The House, which is controlled by a Democrat majority, approved the resolution in a 224-194 vote with three Republicans and one Independent in favor. Eight Democrats voted against it.

The measure will give Congress more oversight of the Trump administration’s military action against Iran, and it also suggests Trump stop any military campaign against Tehran after 30 days if he doesn’t have Congressional approval.

It’s what’s known as a concurrent resolution, which means Trump would not be able to veto it and it doesn’t carry the force of law. But House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., said the resolution has “real teeth” while talking to reporters Thursday, and it gives the House more tools to check the president.

“We must keep the American people safe,” Pelosi said in an address to the House prior to the vote, according to CNBC. “The House will pass a war powers resolution to limit the president’s military actions regarding Iran. Congress is reassuring our long-established oversight responsibilities as we mandate that if no further congressional action is taken, the administration’s military hostilities with regard to Iran must end.”

Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., has introduced a similar proposal in the Republican-controlled Senate, but it will probably have a tougher time passing.

Trump pushed for House Republicans to vote against the resolution Thursday morning, tweeting that he agrees with former national security advisor John Bolton’s argument that the 1973 War Powers Resolution “should be repealed.”

Smart analysis, I fully agree! https://t.co/0YMU7GunDt — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 9, 2020

The vote came just two days after Iran had launched missile strikes against multiple Iraqi bases that were housing American troops in retaliation for the American assassination of Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani by missile strike last Friday.

Trump said Iran appears to be “standing down” during a press conference Wednesday, but the U.S. will implement “additional punishing economic sanctions” against Tehran.

Some House Republicans spoke out against the resolution saying it would hamstring Trump’s ability to respond quickly to any hostilities.

“Now they want to limit the president’s ability to defend America,” House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., said. “That’s just dangerous.”