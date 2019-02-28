Howard Marks: The Best Investors Remove Emotion From Their Portfolio

Legendary Wall Street guru Howard Marks says the greatest, most underappreciated trait of superior investors is simple: “A lack of emotionality.”

“A lack of emotionality is a gift (in investing, that is, but perhaps not in other areas, like marriage). It’s not my point that emotional people can’t be good investors, but it will require a great deal of self-awareness and self-restraint,” Marks wrote in his latest book, “Mastering the Market Cycle.”

Oftentimes people will get too invested in the stocks they own — emotionally, that is to say.

An excellent article on American Consequences highlights this with a short story that perfectly illustrates exactly what that means:

Years ago, Bill – an affable gentleman in his 60s – shared a personal story with me that I’ll never forget. What made the story unforgettable is that it didn’t have to end the way it did… Like many people in their 60s, Bill moved to Florida after living most of his life somewhere else – in this case, Corning, New York. Known as “Crystal City,” it’s also the world headquarters for glassmaker Corning, a Fortune 500 company with dozens of manufacturing facilities around the world. Corning’s roots in this small town started in 1851, dating back to the early days of America’s glassmaking industry. Bill became nostalgic as he recalled his many years living in Corning. He fondly remembered executives and plant workers routinely “rubbing shoulders” at their kids’ school events and in the town’s shops and restaurants. Everybody, it seems, was also a Corning shareholder. Bill told me he had owned shares most of his adult life, added to them over the years when he could, and reinvested the dividends. In 1999, Corning’s stock (and Bill’s net worth) suddenly began to soar… Shares doubled between June 1999 and December 1999… then doubled again as the dot-com mania hit full stride, peaking in August 2000 near $325 (on a pre-split basis). Corning’s meteoric 1,200% rise in just 24 months meant Bill was suddenly worth millions. With retirement just a decade away, he was set. It was too good to be true… And then, without warning, it wasn’t. The dot-com bubble suddenly burst… tech stocks crashed… and $5 trillion in paper wealth disappeared. Two months after hitting an all-time high near $325, Corning shares were down 50%. They wouldn’t stop falling until they hit $3 in October 2002… a stunning 99% implosion. Tragically, Bill never sold.

It’s said that investors tend to make their biggest mistakes at market extremes, and Bill is a perfect example. He was too emotionally attached to his Corning stock and he wasn’t prepared to let it go because he never thought such a day would come.