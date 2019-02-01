Howard Marks Warns Against Rising Tide of Socialism, Anti-Capitalism

The billionaire founder of Oaktree Capital and the stock market guru Warren Buffett reveres most, Howard Marks, said the rising tide of socialism and anti-capitalism should be alarming to all who still believe in democracy and free and open markets.

“We have a machine in this country that makes it successful — based on Democracy, our freedoms and also I think the economy and the way it operates in a free-market mode.”

Marks’ comments come on the heels the growing popularity of ideas from the left to raise taxes on the rich. Freshman Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) and Elizabeth Warren, a Democrat Senator from Massachusetts who is a 2020 presidential hopeful, have both proposed their own versions of a so-called “wealth tax.”

Warren is positioning herself as a champion for middle-class Americans while decrying the growing wealth inequality in America.

Marks said in his latest note to clients that he believes the far-left wing of the Democratic party will have a loud voice in the 2020 primaries as the popularity of people like Ocasio-Cortez grows.

He also said he believes something should be done to narrow the gap between the haves and have-nots, but a “wealth tax” is not the right way to go.

Per CNBC: