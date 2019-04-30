White House Finally Has Smoking Gun for Huawei, Chinese Spying

With the trade war between China and the U.S. waging, one company, Huawei, has been caught in the middle.

The Trump administration claims Huawei is nothing more than an extension of the Chinese government, and that the world’s largest telecommunications company allows Beijing to spy through its vast array of telecom networks built across the West.

The U.S. even went so far as to have Huawei’s CFO arrested in Canada on charges she was dealing with Iran, which is under U.S. sanctions.

Huawei has denied all of the allegations, but now Vodafone, Europe’s biggest phone company acknowledged to Bloomberg that it has found vulnerabilities and a potential backdoor going back years with equipment supplied by Huawei for the carrier’s Italian business.

While Vodafone says the issue has been resolved, it appears the White House might finally have its smoking gun.

Per Bloomberg: