It’s one thing Tesla can’t live without…

Batteries.

And it’s not just Tesla. Lithium-ion (Li-ion) batteries are the lifeblood of electric vehicles (EVs).

Even gas automakers taking strategic steps to electrify their car lineups need them.

Simply put, demand for Li-ion batteries will soon be off the charts!

And one recent battery technology discovery by a team of research scientists may soon help meet this demand.

That’s just in time because Bloomberg data shows global demand for the Li-ion battery technology is forecast to skyrocket to 9,300 gigawatt-hours (GWh) by 2030 from just 526 GWh today:

To put this in perspective, one gigawatt is equivalent to one billion-watt hours of electric power.

According to the Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy, just one gigawatt is enough to power 3.125 million photovoltaic solar panels, 110 million LEDs, 1.3 million galloping horses or 2,000 roaring Corvette Z06s.

So, 9,300 gigawatt-hours is a colossal number.

What this all spells, is that it’s time to buy into the battery revolution. And I have two ways for you to take advantage of it today.

Tesla and the Battery Breakthrough You Can’t Ignore

Recently Tesla’s CEO Elon Musk made it very clear while speaking on an invite-only social media app called Clubhouse that more EV Li-ion battery cells are needed.

You see, Tesla has a big goal.

Soon, the EV leader plans to manufacturer 20 million EVs per year, which means 20 million new EV batteries will be needed.

This is 40 times the nearly 500,000 EVs Tesla delivered in 2020.

To meet this goal, Li-ion battery suppliers like Panasonic, LG Chem and Contemporary Amperex Technology must increase their production of battery cells.

Or as Musk announced this past September, Tesla would start producing their own battery cells.

Either way, battery cells and Li-ion battery technology are essential to future EV production worldwide.

Per ARK Invest, plans to ramp up battery cell production are in the works. The asset management firm framed the scale-up this way:

In 2022, Tesla itself plans to produce 100 gigawatt-hours of batteries, enough to supply an incremental 1.3 million vehicles relative to the 500,000 it produced last year. Panasonic, CATL, LG Chem, and other cell manufacturers also plan to scale battery output during the next two years.

In addition to these increased efforts, there’s been a HUGE battery breakthrough.

A team of research scientists from Ulsan College have successfully found a way to assemble Li-ion batteries in ambient air (outdoor air).

This is a significant discovery because, by their very structure, electrolytes inside Li-ion batteries are adversely affected by moisture in the air.

Moisture causes battery deterioration.

That’s why Li-ion batteries are usually assembled in rooms that contain less than 1% humidity levels.

These rooms, known as dry rooms, are very expensive to maintain.

So, for scientists to find a way to assemble Li-ion batteries in an outdoor air setting is beyond noteworthy.

The scientists developed “a multi-functional separator which allows the batteries to function even when … assembled in ambient air.”

Separators are a critical component of Li-ion batteries that prevent short circuits to preserve battery life and safety.

What it comes down to is a major battery breakthrough that will reduce Li-ion battery costs … and a big opportunity for you.

2 Ways to Bank on the Battery Boom Today!

We are #BOP (bullish, optimistic, positive) for EVs at Bold Profits.

And the demand and scientific breakthroughs in new Li-ion battery technology creates investing opportunities that are second to none.

So, consider making these Li-ion battery technology investing moves today:

No. 1: To gain exposure to the coming Li-ion EV boom, buy shares in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSE: LIT).

This exchange-traded fund (ETF) holds 51 of the leading lithium-ion and battery technology stocks.

LIT tracks the performance of the largest and most liquid-listed companies active in the exploration and/or mining of lithium or the production of lithium batteries.

It’s a must-have addition for a Fourth Industrial Revolution focused portfolio.

No. 2: We're all in on EV technology. And Paul's got his eyes (always) on the next innovation that can transform the industry.

It was discovered by one of Tesla’s original employees. Now, it has the power to unleash endless energy on demand. And Paul’s recommending the No. 1 stock for this revolution. Check out all the details for it here in Paul’s new video presentation.

Here’s what you need to remember about this Li-ion battery technology:

Tesla needs them.

Traditional gas automakers shifting to all EV lineups need them.

Your America 2.0 portfolio needs them too.

So, take steps today to make Li-on battery technology front and center in your Fourth Industrial Revolution investment roster.

