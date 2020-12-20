I say it every year…

I can’t believe it’s Christmastime already.

For me — and I’m sure most of you will agree — the holidays are such a special time of the year…

… but they’re also a lot of work.

Now, it’s work we don’t mind doing, of course.

The moment I sit down on our couch to hold our son, Leo, for a feeding, I love to gaze over at our perfectly decorated tree.

While it brings me a lot of joy, it took a great deal of time, effort and dedication to get every piece of tinsel, ornament and bow just right.

Unfortunately, I can’t take credit.

My wife’s the master decorator.

She’s been working nonstop — not only to get our new home in order, but she’s also the “elf” (if you will) behind the decorating, the baking and the gift shopping and buying for this festive season.

I offer to pitch in as often as possible, but she has her way of doing things, which I appreciate.

Mainly because I do, too.

Why Investing Is My Life

Not just in my personal life. That’s definitely true when it comes to investing.

If you don’t know by now, I’m a bit obsessive about the stock market.

I love investing.

This isn’t a job or even a career.

Investing is my life.

So, all the hours I put in every week researching, analyzing and back-testing stocks and ETFs to recommend … well, it doesn’t feel like work for me at all.

And the reason I spend the majority of my days in front of my computer staring at dozens of stock charts is that I enjoy the thrill of helping folks make massive gains.

But here’s the thing…

I’m not only obsessed with gleaning as much as I can from my research.

I’m also competitive. Super competitive.

I want to be the best.

Not just for my sake, but for the sake of my readers — including you.

So as good as the metrics, the historical back-up, and the systems I’ve created over my 15-year career as a professional trader and CMT all are…

…I knew I could make them better.

Again, not for me, but for you, your family, and your financial future.

So the moment my wife and I quarantined ourselves back in March to keep her as healthy and safe as possible during her pregnancy…

… I got to work.



I’m proud to say that I managed to finally finish a brand-new system that I had been working on for the better part of a decade. If your New Year’s resolution is about investing … you won’t want to miss this.

Your New Year Investing Key (A Decade in the Making)

This system is one I’m proud of…

It’s called Green Zone Ratings.

You may be familiar with it already. In fact, I hope you are. I hope you’ve used it to rate stocks in your own portfolio or checked out ratings on new stocks you want to buy.

Now, if you don’t know much about this new system, allow me to tell you why it’s so powerful.

This system automatically rates more than 8,000 stocks on the six factors known to drive market-beating returns:

Momentum. Size. Volatility. Value. Quality. Growth.

My system rates every stock on each of the six factors and gives each one an overall rating. These ratings range from 0 to 100, where “100” is the best.

The second it was ready, I asked our team here at Money & Markets to build it.

I wanted it to be accessible to everyone who follows our research here.

Because its sole purpose is to help us all — not just to make more educated investing decisions…

… but make ones that lead to profits.

And it’s done exactly that!

Company Ticker Reco Date Total Gain% 6 months Out Date Green Zone Rating TopBuild Corp BLD 6/23/2020 48.40% 12/20/2020 89 PJT Partners Inc PJT 6/23/2020 30.30% 12/20/2020 96 PennyMac Financial Services Inc PFSI 6/30/2020 57.90% 12/27/2020 93 Collectors Universe, Inc. CLCT 7/7/2020 81.10% 1/3/2021 92 Celsius Holdings, Inc. CELH 7/14/2020 58.10% 1/10/2021 82 American Superconductor Corporation AMSC 7/21/2020 91.30% 1/17/2021 78 Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. TSM 7/21/2020 28.40% 1/17/2021 81 Infosys Ltd ADR INFY 7/21/2020 24.30% 1/17/2021 87 Generac Holdings Inc. GNRC 7/28/2020 56.30% 1/24/2021 88 Renewable Energy Group Inc REGI 8/18/2020 47.10% 2/14/2021 99 Matson Inc MATX 8/18/2020 29.20% 2/14/2021 96 Fulgent Genetics Inc FLGT 9/1/2020 24.70% 2/28/2021 75 Duluth Holdings Inc DLTH 9/8/2020 27.00% 3/7/2021 97

According to my analysis, each of these stocks performed well because each rating was not only high, but it was also a buy!

Pretty cool, huh?

New Year Investing Strategy for “Home Run Profits”

While the ratings this system gives are extremely helpful on their own and can often lead to profits, I wanted to find a way to make even BIGGER profits — and to make them more often…

Something I like to call “home run profits.”

The past several weeks, I’ve been tinkering with this system even more.

I’ve added even more financial metrics to it, to accomplish my goal of finding these bigger home run profits.

And I’m thrilled to tell you that I’ve succeeded.

Let’s look at financial services stock PennyMac (PFSI), for example.

According to the table above, its stock gained about 57% in a six-month span.

That’s not bad at all.

I’d take gains like that any day.

But after the recent adjustments I made to my system, I figured out a way that I could have made 241% in a three-month span on PennyMac.

This means I could have made 4X more on PennyMac in half the time!

New Year Investing: Be on the Lookout

While this is exciting, I still have some work to do.

However, I am close to finishing everything.

Just a few more tweaks and a few more reports to run — and my analysis should be complete.

In fact, I’ve made it my New Year’s resolution to bring you all the details shortly after 2021 is here.

So, while my wife puts the finishing touches on our home for the holidays, I’ll be putting the finishing touches on these new system advancements.

Again, I’m not doing this for me…

…but for you.

As I wrap everything up, I’ll plan to keep you updated on my progress too.

So be on the lookout for more exciting details in the coming days. And if you’re thinking about a new investing strategy for the new year, keep your eyes peeled!

Before I close today, I want you to know that this year has been one of the most challenging ones we’ve ever seen.

But as I watch my son nap in his bassinet and see the twinkling lights on the tree that my wife so beautifully decorated, my heart is full of gratitude.

I’m not only grateful for my family and for the upcoming holidays, but I’m grateful for you.

Your loyalty as one of my followers and readers here at Money & Markets means the world to me.

Thank you for putting your faith and trust in me this year.

And I promise next year will bring many more opportunities for you to continue to grow your wealth.

Wishing you a happy holiday season and the happiest of New Years.

To good profits,

Adam O’Dell

Chief Investment Strategist, Money & Markets